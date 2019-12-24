SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3131 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.81. 107,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,089. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average of $51.37. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $55.39.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

