SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1449 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,696. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $36.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.