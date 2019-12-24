SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of ROKT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.53. SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $36.68.

