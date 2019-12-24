SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.33 (NYSEARCA:SMEZ)

SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMEZ) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA:SMEZ traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $61.38. 5,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472. SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $49.23 and a 12 month high of $61.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69.

