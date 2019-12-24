Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.45

Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.45 and traded as high as $4.48. Sorl Auto Parts shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 548 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SORL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.
The company has a market cap of $86.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL)
SORL Auto Parts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems.
