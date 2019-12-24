SmileyCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $150,327.00 (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 76.3% lower against the dollar. SmileyCoin has a total market cap of $150,327.00 and approximately $327.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000143 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin (SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,128,190,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,595,103,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

