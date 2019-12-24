Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.69

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.42. Sino-Global Shipping America shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sino-Global Shipping America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 40.04% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services.

