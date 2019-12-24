Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.52

Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.52 and traded as high as $27.15. Simmons First National shares last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 20,141 shares trading hands.

SFNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simmons First National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $233.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.73 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 25.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

In related news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $239,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 385,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,184.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $25,385.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 134.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Simmons First National by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

