Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Trading Down 18.2%

Silver Spruce Resources Inc (CVE:SSE) shares fell 18.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, 119,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 216,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 568.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05.

About Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE)

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and other base and precious minerals, as well as rare earth elements. It holds 100% in the Pino de Plata project covering an area of 397 hectare in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spruce Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spruce Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.