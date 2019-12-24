Siebert Williams Shank Initiates Coverage on Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.09.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $35.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 43.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 8,181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.