Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $527.83

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $527.83 and traded as high as $584.17. Sherwin-Williams shares last traded at $583.89, with a volume of 13,369 shares traded.

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $631.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.52.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $579.25 and a 200-day moving average of $530.19.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,264 shares of company stock valued at $12,827,698 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.