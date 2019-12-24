Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Trading Up 0.5%

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.49, approximately 3,248 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.45.

About Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

