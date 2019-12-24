Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Severn Trent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVTRF remained flat at $$29.58 during trading on Monday. 76 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

