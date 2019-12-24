Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Shares Up 5.6%

Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.94, 1,642,048 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,005,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

SESN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sesen Bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $98.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sesen Bio Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sesen Bio by 5,692.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 98,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sesen Bio by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 41,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

