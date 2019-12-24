Sentinel (SENT) Price Up 30.7% Over Last Week

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $40,111.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000074 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.