Semux (SEM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,122.00

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, Semux has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One Semux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a total market cap of $791,631.00 and approximately $1,122.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00034988 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020587 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007765 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00001017 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000159 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,568,530 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

