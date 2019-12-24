SEASPAN 8.25% SRS E CUM RED PERP PRF (NYSE:SSW-PE) Trading Up 0%

SEASPAN 8.25% SRS E CUM RED PERP PRF (NYSE:SSW-PE)’s share price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.75, approximately 2,079 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55.

About SEASPAN 8.25% SRS E CUM RED PERP PRF (NYSE:SSW-PE)

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of September 09, 2019, it operated a fleet of 112 containerships. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

