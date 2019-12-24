SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections in humans. It also provides contract research and development services. SCYNEXIS, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on SCYX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX opened at $0.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. SCYNEXIS has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 11,653.81% and a negative return on equity of 230.55%. On average, analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCYX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 766,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 854,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 515,707 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 219,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.