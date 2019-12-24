Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €96.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €92.81 ($107.92).

Sanofi stock opened at €90.71 ($105.48) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €85.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €79.98. Sanofi has a 1 year low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 1 year high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

