Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Trading Up 16%

Shares of Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) were up 16% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.73 and last traded at $14.73, approximately 3,654 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director S Oden Howell, Jr. acquired 60,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $662,651.00.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. It offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as WNDM Medical Inc and changed its name to Sanara MedTech Inc in May 2019.

