Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives $22.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.

SBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

NASDAQ:SBRA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 985,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Matros sold 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,717,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 230.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

