RWE (ETR:RWE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

RWE AG (ETR:RWE)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €26.65 ($30.99) and last traded at €26.98 ($31.37), 1,789,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €27.09 ($31.50).

The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02.

About RWE (ETR:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.