RPICoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.00 (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 62.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, RPICoin has traded 77.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RPICoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and STEX. RPICoin has a total market capitalization of $32,185.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RPICoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00063645 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC.

RPICoin Profile

RPICoin (RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 910,337,741 coins and its circulating supply is 870,325,805 coins. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin . The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com . RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RPICoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RPICoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.