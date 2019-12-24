Ross Group (LON:RGP) Shares Down 9.7%

Ross Group plc (LON:RGP) dropped 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02), approximately 200,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41.

Ross Group Company Profile (LON:RGP)

Ross Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, distributes consumer electronic branded products. It also offers supply chain management services. The company was founded in 1918 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

