Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1558 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSEARCA ROBO traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.24. The company had a trading volume of 39,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,599. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75.

