Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) Trading Down 5.9%

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR)’s share price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16, approximately 1,798,235 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 660,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23).

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR)

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

