RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.53

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.53 and traded as high as $26.90. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $26.86, with a volume of 230,364 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James set a C$27.50 price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$30.00 price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.79.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.53. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.60.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

