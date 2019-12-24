Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.73, approximately 1,606,609 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 903,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Northland Securities set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Ring Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.08.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.63 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REI. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 458.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 145,552 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Ring Energy by 32.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,959,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 478,428 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 151.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 127,891 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 118,420 shares during the last quarter.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

