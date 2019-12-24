Richard Allan Howes Sells 87,300 Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Director Richard Allan Howes sold 87,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total transaction of C$491,499.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,026 shares in the company, valued at C$760,196.38.

Richard Allan Howes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Richard Allan Howes sold 125,300 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total transaction of C$705,439.00.

DPM traded up C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.73. 378,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,285. The stock has a market cap of $999.85 million and a P/E ratio of 52.36. Dundee Precious Metals Inc has a twelve month low of C$3.44 and a twelve month high of C$6.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$125.29 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial set a C$7.75 target price on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank cut Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.19.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

