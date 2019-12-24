Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RVLV. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $18.33 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $48.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 25,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $464,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,814. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 63.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,164,000 after purchasing an additional 747,629 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 71.6% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,368,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,982,000 after purchasing an additional 570,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,597,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,068,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

