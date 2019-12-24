Reviewing Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:XFOR)

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics $1.79 million 80.24 -$20.53 million N/A N/A X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.50 million 39.15 -$43.02 million N/A N/A

Windtree Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics -3,548.97% -48.08% -26.68% X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -104.25% -69.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Windtree Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $23.17, indicating a potential upside of 110.61%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Windtree Therapeutics.

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals beats Windtree Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant. The company's lead development program comprises AEROSURF, a drug/device product that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants. It is also developing other aerosolized KL4 surfactant products. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Eleison Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for using its proprietary aerosol delivery system to deliver inhaled lipid cisplatin in combination with KL4 surfactant. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome. The company is also developing X4P-002 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme; and X4P-003 to treat primary immune-deficiencies. The company was formerly known as Arsanis, Inc. and changed its name to X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2019. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

