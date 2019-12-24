Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RECN opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $540.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Resources Connection will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RECN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 4.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 19.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 21.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 26,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.