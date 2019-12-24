ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.50.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $402,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,811,670.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $561,683.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,607.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,958 shares of company stock worth $9,679,961 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in ResMed by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in ResMed by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.69. 350,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,504. ResMed has a 52 week low of $90.64 and a 52 week high of $157.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.73. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $681.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.