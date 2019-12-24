Relex (RLX) Price Reaches $0.0001

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Relex has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Relex has a market cap of $213,206.00 and approximately $540.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relex token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00184297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.01195914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025453 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119312 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Relex

Relex’s genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,589,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX . Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Relex is www.relex.io

Relex Token Trading

Relex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

