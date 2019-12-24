Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

Regal Beloit has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Regal Beloit has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Regal Beloit to earn $5.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

NYSE RBC traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $85.85. 1,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,848. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.90 and a 200 day moving average of $77.44. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $87.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.49 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $446,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,012.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan J. Schlemmer sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $370,675.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,533,398.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.