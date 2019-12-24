Red Emperor Resources (LON:RMP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.56

Red Emperor Resources NL (LON:RMP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.56 and traded as high as $0.72. Red Emperor Resources shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 1,487,114 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $3.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.56.

Red Emperor Resources Company Profile (LON:RMP)

Red Emperor Resources NL, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resource exploration company. It operates in two segments, Exploration & Evaluation and Treasury. The company holds oil and gas interests on the Alaska North Slope and in South East Asia. It holds interest in the offshore Philippines Block, Service Contract 55Basin that covers an area of 9,880 kilometer square located in the southwest Palawan Basin, the Philippines.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Emperor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Emperor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.