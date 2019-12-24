RChain (RHOC) Achieves Market Cap of $16.42 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded up 99.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One RChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Bitinka and AirSwap. RChain has a total market capitalization of $16.42 million and $439.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RChain has traded up 175.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013640 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00182196 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.77 or 0.01170848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025466 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00116412 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RChain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop

RChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bilaxy, ChaoEX, AirSwap, Bitinka, BitMart, IDEX and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

