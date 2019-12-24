Radium (RADS) Price Hits $0.44 on Major Exchanges

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, Radium has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Radium has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $2,246.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radium coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00005994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00021998 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000683 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000283 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Profile

RADS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,909,962 coins and its circulating supply is 3,896,519 coins. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org . Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

