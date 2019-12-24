Qredit (XQR) Hits Market Cap of $316,390.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Qredit has a market cap of $316,390.00 and $3,507.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qredit has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000316 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000410 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qredit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

