QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Stock Price Up 0.9%

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.40, 113,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,735,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QEP. Piper Jaffray Companies raised QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on QEP Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Williams Capital raised shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $982.08 million, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.03 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. QEP Resources’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. QEP Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QEP Resources by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,182,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,284 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in QEP Resources by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,051,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808,694 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in QEP Resources by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,873,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,469,000 after buying an additional 2,358,578 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QEP Resources by 4,106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,602,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after buying an additional 1,564,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 296.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after buying an additional 1,314,536 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

