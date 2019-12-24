Purplebricks Group’s (PURP) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PURP. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Purplebricks Group from GBX 124 ($1.63) to GBX 117 ($1.54) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Purplebricks Group alerts:

Shares of Purplebricks Group stock opened at GBX 122.40 ($1.61) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07. Purplebricks Group has a twelve month low of GBX 88.50 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 195 ($2.57). The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 109.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 111.67.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in real estate agency business in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company combines local property experts and technology to help make the process of selling, buying, or letting more convenient, transparent, and cost effective.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Purplebricks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purplebricks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.