ProxyNode (PRX) Market Cap Hits $70,365.00

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $70,365.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00068772 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00585359 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000879 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 145,988,443 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

