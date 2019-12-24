ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0632 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.
Shares of SRS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 987 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,772. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91. ProShares UltraShort Real Estate has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $33.89.
ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Company Profile
