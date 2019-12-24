ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:BZQ)

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

NYSEARCA BZQ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,416. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.64. ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $39.76.

