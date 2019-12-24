ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1092 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.
Shares of NYSEARCA FXP traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,200. ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.57.
ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 Company Profile
