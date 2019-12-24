ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1092 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXP traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,200. ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.57.

ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to two times the inverse (-2x) of the daily performance of the FTSE China 50 Index (the Index). The Index is comprised of 50 of the largest and most liquid Chinese stocks listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX).

