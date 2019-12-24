ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraShort Financials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

SKF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.87. 262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,408. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. ProShares UltraShort Financials has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

In other news, insider Arthur Wayne 4,675,237 shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th.

ProShares UltraShort Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; full line, life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association, credit card issuers and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

