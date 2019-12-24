ProShares UltraPro Short Financial Select Sector (NYSEARCA:FINZ) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short Financial Select Sector (NYSEARCA:FINZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0106 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

FINZ traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,435. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. ProShares UltraPro Short Financial Select Sector has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56.

