ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.60

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.60 and traded as low as $12.63. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 303,851 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,355,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 138,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 29,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 21,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

