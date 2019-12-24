ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1626 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra SmallCap600’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SAA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.85. 158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.08. ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 has a 1 year low of $68.69 and a 1 year high of $110.40.

About ProShares Ultra SmallCap600

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

