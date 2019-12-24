ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.441 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
NYSEARCA URE traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $84.76. 1,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,161. ProShares Ultra Real Estate has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $91.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.52.
About ProShares Ultra Real Estate
Featured Story: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.