ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.441 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

NYSEARCA URE traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $84.76. 1,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,161. ProShares Ultra Real Estate has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $91.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.52.

About ProShares Ultra Real Estate

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

